Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP flags off first-ever bike rally from Srinagar's Lal Chowk. See pics

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Amid unprecedented security cover, BJP organised a mega rally of Tiranga bikers to mark 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

At the historic clock tower in Srinagar, scores of activists participated in the programme.

For the first time, this rally was organised by BJP from Lal Chowk to Kargil in memory of martyred jawans.

The bikers rally to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass area of the Ladakh Union territory was flagged off by the party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chug, and Bangalore South MP and president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya.

The rally was organised to pay tribute to martyrs in the Kargil war.

Such events were not done organised earlier but under the leadership of PM Modi, it became possible to host these events, said BJP leader Ajaz Balhami.

The spokesperson of the BJP termed it a historic step and a befitting reply to terror supporters.

Lal Chowk which has usually seen a number of agitations and violence in the past has now been decorated with all sides using Tricolour.

"I am excited to participate in this rally and Kashmir is the crown of our country," said Vivekanand, a biker from Maharashtra.

