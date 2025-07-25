Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army to launch 3 new projects to honour soldiers' valour | All you need to know Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory against Pakistan. |

New Delhi:

In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, the Indian Army is set to unveil three key initiatives on Saturday to mark the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. These projects aim to honour the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers while fostering greater public awareness and connection with the armed forces.

What are Army's three projects?

'e-Shradhanjali' portal: One of the major highlights is the launch of an 'e-Shradhanjali' portal, where citizens can pay their digital respects to the martyrs of the Indian Army. This platform offers a simple yet meaningful way for people across the country to express their gratitude and remember those who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Giving details of the 'e-shradhanjali' project, an Army official said, "The citizens can now pay e-shradhanjali to the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for the country without visiting memorials." The project is being launched to sensitise people about the sacrifices made by the armed forces and the hardships they face while discharging their duties, he added.

QR code-based audio application: The second project is a QR code-based audio application that allows users to listen to powerful stories of the battles fought during the 1999 Kargil War. From the rugged terrains of Tololing to the icy heights of Tiger Hill, this immersive experience will bring to life the courage and determination of Indian soldiers who overcame incredible odds. "The concept is similar to museums, where the visitors can listen to the details of the exhibits using earphones. Here people will get to listen to the saga of courage, valour, bravery and sacrifice by the soldiers," the Army officer added.

Indus Viewpoint: The third initiative is the Indus Viewpoint -- a strategic location in the Batalik sector that will give citizens the rare opportunity to visit the Line of Control (LoC). This new tourist viewpoint is expected to instill a deeper sense of patriotism and appreciation among visitors as they witness the stark realities of border defence. "This will give an idea to the visitors about the conditions in which soldiers serve, the difficulties and constant dangers they face on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the nation remains safe," the officer added.

Kargil War 1999

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming key positions from Pakistani intruders after nearly three months of fierce combat in super-high-altitude areas. Batalik was one of the main battlegrounds during the Kargil war. Located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Batalik was the focal point of the Kargil war due to its strategic location between Kargil, Leh and Baltistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

