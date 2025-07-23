Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Poster and drawing ideas to honour our heroes From simple sketches to emotional posters, these Kargil Vijay Diwas ideas help students and artists honour our heroes with heartfelt creativity.

New Delhi:

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a significant day in Indian history that is observed annually on July 26. Respecting the valour of Indian soldiers who gave their lives in the Kargil War of 1999 is a national holiday. This day celebrates the bravery and selflessness of Indian soldiers who protected their nation's sovereignty.

The early 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which resulted in East Pakistan becoming a distinct nation known as "Bangladesh", is associated with the history of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Conflicts between the two nations persisted even after this, notably the struggle to control the Siachen Glacier by establishing military outposts on the neighbouring mountain ranges. The two have been at odds for a long time as a result of their 1998 nuclear weapons test.

Therefore, by signing the 'Lahore Declaration' in February 1999, it was committed to working towards a bilateral amicable settlement to the Kashmir issue to preserve peace and stability and ease tension.

So now, Kargil Vijay Diwas is around the corner, and students can celebrate it in school with the help of some drawing ideas and posters.

Kargil Diwas Drawings

A colourful crayon drawing showing a smiling soldier holding the Indian flag atop a mountain, made to honour Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July.

This poster depicts a soldier who is honouring the national flag.

The sacrifices and courage of the soldiers can never be forgotten. Students can try this drawing.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Posters

Students can use this poster too on Kargil Diwas 2025.

The students can now prepare their coloured pencils and paints so they can create some amazing paintings and posters on the special day.