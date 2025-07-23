Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Poster and drawing ideas to honour our heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a significant day in Indian history that is observed annually on July 26. Respecting the valour of Indian soldiers who gave their lives in the Kargil War of 1999 is a national holiday. This day celebrates the bravery and selflessness of Indian soldiers who protected their nation's sovereignty.
The early 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which resulted in East Pakistan becoming a distinct nation known as "Bangladesh", is associated with the history of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Conflicts between the two nations persisted even after this, notably the struggle to control the Siachen Glacier by establishing military outposts on the neighbouring mountain ranges. The two have been at odds for a long time as a result of their 1998 nuclear weapons test.
Therefore, by signing the 'Lahore Declaration' in February 1999, it was committed to working towards a bilateral amicable settlement to the Kashmir issue to preserve peace and stability and ease tension.
So now, Kargil Vijay Diwas is around the corner, and students can celebrate it in school with the help of some drawing ideas and posters.
Kargil Diwas Drawings
Kargil Vijay Diwas Posters
The students can now prepare their coloured pencils and paints so they can create some amazing paintings and posters on the special day.