Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Powerful speeches for students in English and Hindi Need a moving speech for Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025? Here are short and inspiring ideas in Hindi and English that honour the real heroes of India.

There have been many wars fought throughout India's history, yet some have come to represent not only military bravery but also sacrifice, togetherness, and resolve as a nation. 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is observed annually on July 26th to commemorate the victory of this war. In addition to commemorating a military triumph, this day serves as a chance to honour the valiant troops who gave their lives in defence of the nation.

Pakistan named this operation 'Operation Badr', whose objective was to capture the Kargil sector, disrupt the Srinagar-Leh highway and separate the Indian Army from the Siachen Glacier. But this conspiracy of Pakistan could not last long.

The Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay' to counter this infiltration. In this war that lasted for 2 months, India liberated all the occupied areas from infiltration on July 26, 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Hindi Speech

1. Hindi Speech Sample – Student-Friendly and Emotional

Adarniya adhyapakgan, manch par upasthit atithiyon aur mere priya saathiyon,

Aaj hum sab yahaan Kargil Vijay Diwas manane ke liye ikattha hue hain — ek aisa pavitra din jo hamare deshbhakton ke tyag aur veerta ko yaad dilata hai. 26 July 1999 ko Bharat ke veer sainikon ne Kargil ki thandee pahaadiyon mein apni jaan ki parwah kiye bina Pakistan ke ghoospaithiyon ko peechhe dhakel diya.

Unhone sirf ek jang nahi jeeti, balki Bharat ke gaurav, maryada aur ekta ko banaye rakha. Humare sainikon ne dikhaya ki sahi iraadon aur dridh sankalp ke saamne koi dushman tik nahi sakta.

Aaj hum in veeron ko shraddhanjali dete hain. Ve shaayad aaj hamare beech nahi hain, lekin unki kahaniyaan har ek bharatiya ke dil mein amar hain.

Mere doston, aaiye hum sankalp lein ki hum bhi apne desh ke prati imandari aur samarpan ke saath jeevan bitayenge. Hum chhoti-chhoti cheezein karke bhi desh seva mein yogdaan de sakte hain — jaise imandari se padhna, samay ka palan karna, aur doosron ki madad karna.

Kargil ke veeron ko naman. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

2. Hindi Speech Sample – Patriotic and Motivational

Namaskar sabhi ko,

Main apne dil se aap sabka swagat karta hoon aaj ke is vishesh avsar par — Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025. Yeh din sirf ek tithi nahi hai, yeh ek aisa yaadgaar pal hai jo humein un saahasik sainikon ki yaad dilata hai jinhone apni jaan ki parwah kiye bina Bharat Mata ki raksha ki.

1999 ki garmi ke dino mein jab hum ghar ke sukh mein the, tab Kargil ki unchaiyon par hamare sainik bhari barf aur goliyon ke beech apna farz nibha rahe the. Captain Vikram Batra jaise veer ne kaha tha — "Yeh Dil Maange More!" — aur apni jaan dekar bhi jeet dilayi.

Aaj hum unke balidaan ke aabhaar mein sirf kuch shabdon se kaam nahi chala sakte. Humein chahiye ki unki soch, unka jazba apnaayein — har roz desh ke liye kuch karne ka prayas karein.

Aaiye hum sab milkar ek naya Bharat banayein — ek aisa Bharat jahan har nagrik deshbhakti aur imandari se jeevan jiye.

Shaheedon ke prati shraddhanjali ke saath — Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech in English

1. General Speech – Emotional & Formal

Respected teachers, honorable guests, and my dear friends,

Today we gather here to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that symbolizes the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of our brave Indian soldiers. On 26 July 1999, India reclaimed its territory after a long and difficult battle fought in the treacherous heights of Kargil.

The Kargil War was not just a military operation — it was a testament to the unwavering spirit of our armed forces. Many soldiers laid down their lives so we could live in peace. They faced bullets, cold winds, and tough terrain, but never let go of the Indian flag.

As we stand here safe and proud, let us remember that freedom comes at a cost — and it is our duty to honour that cost through our actions, values, and contributions.

Let’s take a moment to bow our heads in respect, and let’s rise with a promise — to be responsible citizens, to respect our soldiers, and to contribute in our own way to this great nation.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.

2. General Speech – Passionate and Youthful

Good morning everyone,

Today is a day of remembrance, pride, and emotion — Kargil Vijay Diwas. It marks the victory of the Indian Army over infiltrators in the high-altitude war zone of Kargil in 1999.

But more than a victory, this day is about the people who made it happen — young soldiers barely older than us, who left behind their families, their dreams, and even their lives, so we could sleep safely at night.

They showed us what real patriotism looks like — not just words or slogans, but action, sacrifice, and love for the motherland.

As students, we may not wear a uniform, but we can still serve the nation — through honesty, discipline, unity, and respect. Today, let’s honour the Kargil heroes not just through words, but by being better versions of ourselves.

Salute to every soldier. You are forever in our hearts. Jai Hind!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech in English for Students

1. Student Speech – Clear, Simple, Powerful

Good morning teachers and my dear friends,

Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to salute the courage of Indian soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. They protected our country in extremely difficult conditions — on snowy mountains, in freezing cold, and against a dangerous enemy.

Some of them never returned, but their stories became immortal. They showed us what bravery means. They fought not just with weapons, but with love for our country in their hearts.

Let’s take inspiration from them. Let’s study hard, respect our teachers, and always help others — because that too is a form of serving our nation.

Thank you. Jai Hind!

2. Student Speech – Confident and Uplifting

Respected Principal, teachers, and fellow students,

On this special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I want to remind you of something very important — we live in a free and safe country because some brave people made sure we could.

In 1999, Indian soldiers climbed icy mountains, faced dangerous enemies, and still raised our flag high. They didn’t think of themselves — they thought of us, the future of this country.

Let us not forget their sacrifices. Let us become strong, kind, and disciplined individuals. That’s the best tribute we can give to our heroes.

Long live the spirit of Kargil. Jai Hind!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Short Speech

Sample 1

Good morning everyone,

Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the incredible bravery of our Indian soldiers who fought fearlessly in the 1999 Kargil War. Facing harsh terrain, freezing temperatures, and constant danger, they stood strong — not just with weapons, but with unmatched courage and love for their country.

Many of them never returned home, but their stories still echo in every proud Indian heart. This day reminds us that our freedom wasn’t gifted — it was earned with blood, sweat, and sacrifice.

As students, our way of honouring them is by being responsible, disciplined, and kind — values they lived and died for. Let us take a moment to bow our heads and salute the real heroes of India.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.

Sample 2

Respected teachers and dear friends,

Kargil Vijay Diwas is more than a remembrance day — it is a reminder of India’s strength, unity, and unmatched spirit. In 1999, our soldiers fought with courage on icy heights, pushing back those who tried to threaten our nation’s peace.

They were young, just like many of us — with dreams, families, and futures. Yet they chose country over comfort. Their bravery is the reason we live safely today.

Let’s not let their sacrifice fade into history books. Let it live in our actions — in how we treat our nation, how we support one another, and how we carry forward their legacy with pride.

Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

As we honour the heroes of Kargil, let’s carry their courage in our hearts and their spirit in everything we do — because true patriotism lives in action, not just words.