Kapil Sibal must be expelled from party, says top Chhattisgarh Congress Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kapil Sibal offers tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo has demanded from the party leadership to expel Kapil Sibal for alleged anti-party activities.

"By all means an outrageous statement by Mr Kapil Sibal! Among the tough decisions being taken in this course correction, Mr Sibal must be expelled from the party for going public with his personal and obnoxious opinion against the combined decision of CWC," he tweeted.

Sibal, a former Lok Sabha MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency and a noted lawyer, has questioned the leadership after the party's debacle in assembly polls in five states, including Punjab where it was in power.

Image Source : TWITTER TS SINGHDEO Screenshot of TS Singhdeo's tweet

Sibal said the Gandhis -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party. "Leadership is in cuckoo land. I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," he told the Indian Express in an interview.

Sibal's remarks against the leadership invited strong criticism from senior party leaders.

Besides Sibal, several leaders including those belonging to G-23, the group of leaders who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 to press for a revamp, have openly questioned the leadership and called for an overall overhaul. Sibal is one of the members of G-23.

READ MORE: Here's how Rahul Gandhi reacted to Sibal's 'Sab Ki Congress...Ghar Ki Congress' remark

Latest India News