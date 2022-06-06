Kanpur violence: Hoardings with pictures of 40 suspects put up across city

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV "25 hoardings having photographs of about 20 key accused, who allegedly took part in the June 3 violence, will be put up at prominent places," said Kanpur DCP

Kanpur violence updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said 38 people have been arrested so far in connection with Kanpur violence, adding that around 100 more stone-pelters and rioters have been identified through CCTV footage and video clips.

Police said it put up hoardings carrying pictures of 40 suspects involved in the Kanpur violence at prominent places in and around the affected areas. The hoardings have the contact numbers of Station House Officers and senior police officials so that people can pass on information about suspects to the police.

"25 hoardings having photographs of about 20 key accused, who allegedly took part in the June 3 violence, will be put up at prominent places in and around the affected areas and neighbouring pockets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Pramod Kumar, said.

"We have gathered images of the accused persons through video clips, cameras and CCTV footage," the DCP added.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, said that search operations are underway and raids are also being conducted at all possible hideouts to arrest rioters at the earliest.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city on Friday when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

