Kanpur horror: 21-year-old student mauled by stray dogs, gets 17 stitches on face Witnesses said the dogs pulled her to the ground and savagely attacked her face and body. Her right cheek was split into two parts, and her nose along with other areas of her body suffered several bite wounds.

Kanpur:

A 21-year-old college student was viciously attacked by stray dogs while returning home from college, leaving her with deep facial wounds that required 17 stitches.

The incident took place on August 20 in Shyam Nagar, where stray dogs and monkeys were reportedly engaged in a fight. Amid the commotion, three stray dogs suddenly lunged at the victim, identified as Vaishnavi Sahu, a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College.

Eyewtiness describe brutal attack

According to witnesses, the dogs dragged her to the ground and mauled her face and body. Her right cheek was torn into two sections, and her nose along with other parts of her body bore multiple bite marks. Despite her attempts to escape, the dogs overpowered her again and hurled her onto the road.

17 stitches on face

Hearing her cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot with sticks and managed to chase the dogs away. By then, Vaishnavi was bleeding profusely. Her family members arrived soon after and took her to Kanshiram Hospital, where doctors stitched her cheek and nose with 17 sutures.

Her uncle, Ashutosh, said, “Vaishnavi, the daughter of my late brother Virendra Swaroop Sahu, was returning from college when this horrific attack took place.”

Family demands action on stray dogs menace

Family members said the young woman is struggling to eat or even move her mouth. “She cannot eat solid food. We are somehow giving her liquids through a straw,” they said.

Expressing anger, the family demanded immediate government action. “The authorities must act. These dogs should be captured and relocated to shelters so that no other daughter suffers like this,” they said.

The attack comes amid a nationwide debate over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on sterilisation and relocation of stray dogs to shelters, which has sparked strong reactions across the country.

Report from Gyanendra Shukla