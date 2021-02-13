Saturday, February 13, 2021
     
Kannuaj road accident: 6 killed after car rammed into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kannauj Updated on: February 13, 2021 10:26 IST
At least six people were killed on Saturday morning when the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannuaj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Talgram area of the district. 

"The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway was hit by a truck," Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

There were six passengers in the car and all of them died in the crash, which took place due to dense fog, he said.

Police have reached the spot and the bodies are being taken out from the car, Agarwal said.

