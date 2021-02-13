Image Source : ANI Kannuaj road accident: 6 killed after car rammed into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least six people were killed on Saturday morning when the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannuaj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Talgram area of the district.

"The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway was hit by a truck," Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

There were six passengers in the car and all of them died in the crash, which took place due to dense fog, he said.

Police have reached the spot and the bodies are being taken out from the car, Agarwal said.

Latest India News