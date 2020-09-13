He heard me like a daughter: Kangana Ranaut after meeting Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Image Source : ANI Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter political row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, on Sunday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and told him about the "injustice" done to her. Her sister Rangoli was also present in the meeting. The crucial meeting came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

Following the meeting that lasted for 45 minutes, Kangana, speaking to news agency ANI said, "I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter."

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day as her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women". In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.

