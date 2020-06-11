Image Source : FILE Kamrup Metro containment zones: 3 new areas added in Guwahati | Full list of 26 hotspots

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in Assam has 26 active containment zones of total 46 such notified zones in the district as on Wednesday, June 10. With the detection of COVID-19 patients, three more areas in Guwahati have been declared as containment zones by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration. Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared Sankar Nagar, Lalganesh, Athgaon-II and Dhirenpara as containment zones through separate orders.

List of containment zones in Kamrup Metropolitan district

Pandu railway New Colony

Betkuchi

Japorigog

Borbari

Bishnupur, Krishna Nagar

Dhirenpara

Pub-Sarania

Bathou Nagar, Geeta Mandir

Krishna Nagar, Gosala

Central Jail Premises, Lokhra

Indrapur Hill Top, near Medical College; Lichubagan, Hengerabari

Arihant Apartment, Panbazar

Syamkunj Apartment, Lakhinagar, RG Baruah Road

Hajongbori village, Chandrapur

Bhaskar Nagar, B-block, Fatasil

Sarbbhati

Athgaon

Hirapara village (Azara)

Christian Basti, Guwahati

Bishnupur (Bharalumukh)

Shantipur

Satgaon

Sankar Nagar, Lalganesh

Dhirenpara

Athgaon-II (SJ Road).

As per the operational guidelines issued by the government, people residing in containment zones must confine themselves to their homes. Movement of persons within the zone too is not allowed unless for emergencies.

The perimeter of such zones is fenced with barricades and access to all roads is closed barring one common entry and exit point which is monitored by security personnel.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage