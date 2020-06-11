Kamrup Metro containment zones: 3 new areas added in Guwahati | Full list of 26 hotspots 

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in Assam has 26 active containment zones of total 46 such notified zones in the district as on Wednesday, June 10. With the detection of COVID-19 patients, three more areas in Guwahati have been declared as containment zones by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration. Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared Sankar Nagar, Lalganesh, Athgaon-II and Dhirenpara as containment zones through separate orders.
List of containment zones in Kamrup Metropolitan district
- Pandu railway New Colony
- Betkuchi
- Japorigog
- Borbari
- Bishnupur, Krishna Nagar
- Pub-Sarania
- Bathou Nagar, Geeta Mandir
- Krishna Nagar, Gosala
- Central Jail Premises, Lokhra
- Indrapur Hill Top, near Medical College; Lichubagan, Hengerabari
- Arihant Apartment, Panbazar
- Syamkunj Apartment, Lakhinagar, RG Baruah Road
- Hajongbori village, Chandrapur
- Bhaskar Nagar, B-block, Fatasil
- Sarbbhati
- Athgaon
- Hirapara village (Azara)
- Christian Basti, Guwahati
- Bishnupur (Bharalumukh)
- Shantipur
- Satgaon
- Sankar Nagar, Lalganesh
- Dhirenpara
- Athgaon-II (SJ Road).
As per the operational guidelines issued by the government, people residing in containment zones must confine themselves to their homes. Movement of persons within the zone too is not allowed unless for emergencies.
The perimeter of such zones is fenced with barricades and access to all roads is closed barring one common entry and exit point which is monitored by security personnel.