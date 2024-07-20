PM Modi condoles death of Kamala Pujari. All you need to know about the Padma Shri

Follow us on Image Source : X Kamala Pujari with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Kamala Pujari, a tribal woman from Odisha known for her contribution to organic farming and preserving hundreds of indigenous varieties of paddy. She was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019 by the then-President Ramnath Kovind.

PM Modi who called her a beacon in empowering the tribal communities, condoled the death and said, "Pained by the passing away of Smt. Kamala Pujari Ji. She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds."

He added, "Her work in enriching sustainability and protecting biodiversity will be remembered for years. She was also a beacon in empowering the tribal communities. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Pujari was admitted to the district headquarters hospital on Tuesday for fever and age-related ailments and later moved to the SCB medical college in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. Hospital sources said she died of cardiac arrest early this morning.

A look at her illustrious achievements