Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh replaces him: Sources

Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh replaces him: Sources

Sources added the party chief has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2022 19:15 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath
Image Source : PTI

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath news: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and his resignation has been accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Sources added the party chief has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Nath, who is the state party president, resigned as CLP leader in view the party's "one person, one post" policy.

Nath is a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former union minister. 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News