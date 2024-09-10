Kalindi Express derailment attempt: Initial probe suspects ISIS's Khorasan module's involvement

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kalindi Express collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur

Kalindi Express derailment attempt: In the latest development of the Kalindi Express derailment attempt, evidence of terror links has emerged from the initial investigation into the conspiracy to overturn the train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

It is pertinent to mention that an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area.

Link to ISIS's Khorasan module

The probe, led by multiple investigative agencies, suggests that the person who hatched the conspiracy to overturn the train was a 'self-radicalised' individual with possible ties to ISIS's Khorasan module.

The terrorists associated with this module are made 'Jihadis' through social media platforms, which means they are brainwashed using social media. They are trained to make bombs on social media. The type of material recovered from the railway track in Kanpur raises suspicion that the accused may be self-radicalised.

Notably, this incident came almost a week after terrorist Farhatullah Ghori, who is present in Pakistan, issued an audio clip and planned to train accidents in India. Moreover, recent train accidents have also been investigated from this angle. Delhi Police recently arrested about 14 people of ISIS from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

12 people in custody

Further, the investigating agencies have collected footage from 219 cameras and questioned over 100 individuals in connection with the Kanpur train derailment attempt.

At least 12 people are currently in custody and are under interrogation. The Kanpur police have also questioned three gas cylinder agencies to trace the delivery of the cylinder using its serial number.

During a search operation, a sniffer dog discovered evidence suggesting that the conspiracy may have been planned while hiding in the bushes.

Major train accident was averted in Kanpur

A major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday. Police said that a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the site hinting at a sabotage bid. They said the incident was reported at 8.20 pm on Sunday when the train was running at a high speed.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes. However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, throwing it away from the tracks, Chandra said, adding that the loco pilot had informed the guard and the gateman about it.

