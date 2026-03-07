Kalapet Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Kalapet Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 12 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Kalapet Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, PML Kalyanasundaram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate A Senthil @ Ramesh with a margin of 3,508 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,516 votes by defeating BJP candidate A Namassivayam.

Kalapet​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 34,646 voters in the Kalapet constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 16,512 were male and 18,133 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. There were 538 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalapet in 2021 was 10 (All men).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kalapet constituency was 32,009. Out of this, 15,492 voters were male, 16,516 were female, and one belonged to the third gender. There were 415 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalapet in 2016 was 15 (10 men and 05 women).

Kalapet Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Kalapet Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Kalapet will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Kalapet Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kalapet Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, BJP candidate PML Kalyanasundaram won the Kalapet seat with a margin of 3,508 votes 11.95%). He received 13,277 votes with a vote share of 44.63%. He defeated Independent candidate A Senthil @ Ramesh, who got 9,769 votes (32.84%). Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S Mouttouvel stood third with 3,769 votes (12.67%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate MOHF Shahjahan won the Kalapet seat with a margin of 634 votes (2.26%). He received 98,39 votes with a vote share of 32.83%. Independent candidate PML Kalyanasundaram got 9,205 votes (32.83%) and was the runner-up. All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate N Viswanathan stood third with 3,841 votes (13.70%).

Kalapet Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: PML Kalyanasundaram (BJP)

2016: MOHF Shahjahan (INC)

2011: PML Kalyana Sundaram (AINRC)

Kalapet​ Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kalapet Assembly constituency was 29,298 or 86 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 28,042 or 87.69 per cent.