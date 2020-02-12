Time to make Hanuman Chalisa compulsory in all Delhi schools, madrasas: Kailash Vijayvargya

Image Source : FILE Time to make Hanuman Chalisa compulsory in all schools, madrasas in Delhi: Kailash Vijayvargya

BJP genreral Secretary Kailash Vijayvargya on Wednesday said that the time has come to make recitation of Hanuman Chalisa compulsory in all schools, colleges and madrasas in Delhi. Congratulating chief minister designate Arvind Kejriwal on Aam Aadmi Party's massive victory in the Delhi Assembly poll, the BJP leader said that blessed are those who place their trust in Hanuman.

"It's time that Hanuman Chalisa recitation is made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions in Delhi," BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote in Hindi on Twitter on Wednesday. "Why are children of Delhi deprived of the grace of Bajrangbali [Hanuman]?" Kailash Vijayvargiya asked.

.@ArvindKejriwal जी को जीत की बधाई !



निश्चित ही जो हनुमानजी की शरण में आता है उसे आशीर्वाद मिलता है। अब समय आ गया है कि हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ दिल्ली के सभी विद्यालयों, मदरसो सहित सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में भी जरूरी हो।



बजरंगबली की कृपा से अब 'दिल्लीवासी' बच्चे क्यों वंचित रहे❓ — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) February 12, 2020

Yesterday, Kailash Vijayvargiya said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.

After the massive victory, Kejriwal paid obeisance at a Hanuman temple near Connaught Place. Kejriwal was accompanied by his family and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal had told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu and recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage.