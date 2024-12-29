Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Scaling new heights: 17-year-old becomes world's youngest female to conquer Seven Summits challenge

Seven Summits challenge: Her journey included summiting some of the world's highest and most challenging peaks, such as Kilimanjaro, Denali, Everest, Vinson, and other notable mountains.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 13:43 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 14:05 IST
Kaamya Karthikeyan, Seven Summits Challenge, Indian Navy
Image Source : X/@INDIANNAVY Kaamya Karthikeyan completed the Seven Summits Challenge

Seven Summits challenge: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from the Indian Navy Children's School in Mumbai, has become the youngest female in the world to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Kaamya’s journey of Seven Summits challenge

Kaamya, who is a student of Class XII, achieved this remarkable milestone on December 24 when she scaled Antarctica’s Mount Vinson along with her father Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy. The climb completed her Seven Summits Challenge, a prestigious achievement in mountaineering that involves reaching the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Kaamya’s journey to the Seven Summits spanned seven years. She scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Denali in North America, Mount Everest in Asia, and Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

