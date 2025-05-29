Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and AS Chandurkar appointed as Supreme Court judges The appointments fill three existing vacancies in the Supreme Court, which arose due to the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

New Delhi:

Three new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier, on Monday, recommended the elevation of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court's Justice A S Chandurkar to the apex court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

"By the authority granted under the Constitution of India, and following consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justices (i) N V Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and (iii) A S Chandurkar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," he stated.

The appointments fill three existing vacancies in the Supreme Court, which arose due to the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.