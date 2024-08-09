JP Nadda moves censure motion against opposition conduct in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda said the opposition has become issue-less in terms of discussion and undignified behaviour has become their habit

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday took strong exeception to the charges of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said today’s incident is highly condemnable and in a way, a violation of democratic values. Expressing concern over the behaviour of the Opposition in the past few days, he urged the Rajya Sabha to pass a resolution condemning the incidents. He said the behaviour of thew opposition has been extremely unparliamentary, undisciplined, and disrespectful and they have become issue-less in terms of discussion, and undignified behavior has become their habit.

Here's what JP Nadda said

"Today's incident is highly condemnable and concerning; it is, in a way, a violation of democratic values... I urge the House to pass a resolution condemning this. The opposition's behavior has been extremely unparliamentary, undisciplined, and disrespectful. The opposition has become issue-less in terms of discussion, and undignified behavior has become their habit,” JP Nadda said.

The develoipment comes after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier in the day faced off yet again after the MP accused the Vice President of disrespecting her and talking to her in an "unacceptable" tone. Extending their support, the Opposition members protested against the Rajya Sabha Chairman and walked out of the Parliament.

After coming out of Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said, "...I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology..."

In the meantimer, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took strong exception to Jaya Bachchan's remarks, saying he does not want schooling and that he does not go by any script and has his own script. On this, the Opposition members staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha. As the Opposition MPs walked out, the Chairman referred to the anniversary of the Quit India movement and said the Opposition is quitting parliament, their duty.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands apology

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This House is not just a building of bricks and mortar, it is the sacred temple of democracy. I have been a member of Lok Sabha 6 times and Vidhan Sabha 6 times. But I have never seen such unruly behaviour of the opposition in my life. This is not only an insult to the Chair, it is an insult to the democratic values ​​of the country, democracy and the Constitution. Today it has been proved that the irresponsible opposition is trying to push the country into anarchy... The opposition should apologize for this..."

Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha

Amid demand of Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs for expunging remarks of BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari about LoP, SP MP Jaya Bachchan made remarks about the tone of the remarks made by the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Chairman took strong exception to Jaya Bachchan's remarks, saying he does not want schooling and that he does not go by any script and has his own script. On this, the Opposition members staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha. As the Opposition MPs walked out, the Chairman referred to the anniversary of the Quit India movement and said the Opposition is quitting parliament, their duty.... Leader of House JP Nadda said that the conduct of the Opposition was improper and condemnable. He moved "ninda prastav" over behaviour of the Opposition in the House.