Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi shot in head for protesting harassment of niece, dies

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot by goons Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday night for protesting harassment of niece, has died. Joshi was shot in front of his two daughters aged 5 and 11 while he was returning home on a bike. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV. Vikram Joshi breathed his last at 4 am in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital.

Joshi was attacked by a gang of nine, who cornered him to a car before launching a brutal attack. The killers then shot him at the back of his head while his 11-year-old daughter kept crying for help. The entire bone-chilling incident has been caught on the CCTV. The incident took place at Vijay Nagar's Mata Colony.

Joshi's 11-year-old daughter is seen running for help as his father lay unconscious on the ground. The little girl tries to wake up his father who was bleeding. The 11-year-old then sits on the floor and is seen crying. She then called the family member from his father's mobile phone.

Vikram Joshi's brother Aniket Joshi had told news agency ANI that while a case had been filed in connection with the complaint, no arrests were made. He alleged that his brother was attacked by the those who harassed the niece.

This is a developing story...

