Centre approves Uttarakhand govt's proposal to rename Joshimath as 'Jyotirmath'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Joshimath tehsil in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will now be officially known by its ancient name, Jyotirmath. This change of name was announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a program held in Ghat, a town in Chamoli district, last year. The renaming of Joshimath to Jyotirmath is a move that aims to honour the historical and cultural heritage of the region, reflecting its ancient roots.

A proposal was prepared according to the Chief Minister's announcement and sent to the central government. Now, the Centre has approved the proposal for the Jyotirmath tehsil. Joshimath serves as the winter seat of the Badrinath deity and is home to one of the four 'maths' established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. The other three maths are located in Sringeri, Puri, and Dwarka.

What's the histoty of Joshimath?

It is believed that Adi Guru Shankaracharya arrived in this region during the 8th century. Here, he performed penance under the sacred 'Amar Kalpa' tree and achieved the divine illumination of knowledge. Due to the divine enlightenment, known as Jyoti, and the presence of Jayoteshwar Mahadev, this place was originally named Jyotirmath. However, over time, it became commonly known as Joshimath.

Throughout the years, there have been multiple demands to restore the original name, but these efforts were not implemented until now. In response to public sentiment, Chief Minister Dhami decided to officially rename Joshimath tehsil to Jyotirmath. The name Jyotirmath now stands as a testament to the rich heritage and faith that define this region.

Joshimath land subsidence

Earlier this year, Joshimath experienced a devastating natural disaster, marked by incidents of land bursting and cracks appearing in houses across the region. According to reports, several key factors contributed to this collapse. A survey conducted by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority in August 2022 said that geological factors play a significant role in the instability of Joshimath. Additionally, extremely heavy rains and floods exacerbated the situation. The catastrophic floods of June 2013 and February 2021 further weakened the ground, increasing the risk of subsidence and contributing to the ongoing collapse of Joshimath.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Amit Shah-led high-level committee approves Rs 1658.17 crore reconstruction plan for Joshimath