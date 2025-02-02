Joginder Gyong, noted gangster arrested, deported from Philippines | Know who is he

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Joginder Gyong arrested

Wanted in several criminal cases in India, dreaded gangster Joginder Gyong was successfully deported to India from Manila, Philippines on February 1. Wanted fugitive gangster Joginder fled abraod in 2017 when he was out from jail on parole. He is a native of Gyong Village in Kaithal district, Haryana. Joginder is a hardcore criminal with a long history of serious offences including murder, extortion and robbery.

Who is Joginder Gyong

Joginder heads a criminal syndicate operating largely out of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. He is also alleged to have links with terror/ pro Khalistan extremist elements. He has been implicated in over 25 heinous criminal cases including multiple murders, attempted murders, kidnapping, extortion and robbery in various districts of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. He is concicted in 15 cases.

Joginder was recently residing in Philippines on fraudulently obtained Nepalese passport in the name of Kant Gupta and continued to carry out criminal activities from abroad through his syndicate in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. In this connection a case under Indian Penal Code and Indian Passport Act was registered in July 2024 with PS Sadar Kaithal, Haryana.

Fled abroad in 2017

Joginder was convicted to life imprisonment in a case (FIR number 160 dated March 17, 2006, under sections 307, 302, 34, 120-B IPC, 25-54-59 Arms Act) registered with PS City Kaithal, Haryana and was serving his life sentence. While on parole, he murdered Jagdev Sharma in Panipat on December 30, 2017 and later fled abroad. In the murder of Jagdev Sharma, a case was registered with PS City Panipat, District Panipat, Haryana.

In 2024, an ‘OPEN DATE ARREST WARRANT’ was also issued by CJM, Panipat against Joginder in the said case.



Joginder was also implicated/accused in multiple other violent murder cases, including: Mar 2004 at PS City Kaithal, Haryana; Mar 2006 with PS Pundri, Kaithal, Haryana; and Oct 2010 with PS Kalayat, Kaithal, Haryana. Joginder also stands implicated in a cheating/forgery case (FIR No.115/2015 dated August 11, 2015) registered with PS Jamalpur, District Ludhiana, Punjab. In this connection, he has been absconding and declared ‘Proclaimed Person’ wanted for arrest on Jan 2019 by the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Ludhiana, Punjab.



In recent years, Joginder had continued to be involved and implicated/charged for carrying out criminal activities from abroad. Joginder was subsequently detained by Philippines authorities in July 2024