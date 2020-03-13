Image Source : FILE All lectures, class presentations, exams at JNU suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid rising coronavirus cases, all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended till 31st March, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar informed on Friday. It said that conducting any event, such as seminars, conferences, and workshops, on the campus during this period should be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Delhi University has postponed its internal exam for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes till March 31. It also suspended classes and cancelled all functions after in view of coronavirus threat.

"To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/colleges/centres," the university said.

The decision came after the Delhi government declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day in the national capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 76, which includes 16 Italians and a Canadian. The figure also includes three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery.

