J-K LG Manoj Sinha becomes emotional in Aap Ki Adalat, says 'I could not sleep after Pahalgam massacre'

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha became emotional while speaking about the massacre of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists.

Appearing in Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, Sinha, in an emotional voice, said, "I could not sleep after April 22. It was an attack on India's soul. It was only after the three killers were eliminated that I got a sound sleep."

Asked by Rajat Sharma why there was not a single policeman present in Baisaran Valley, where tourists were enjoying picnic with pizza sellers around, the Lt. Governor replied, "The person who provided ziplining and other leisures to tourists in Baisaran was a private player. Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation had not granted him any permission. He did not inform the administration and police that he had started this. For four years, there was peace and calm throughout Kashmir Valley, and several small tourist spots had sprung up."

On Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark that the Lt. Governor's failure in providing security to tourists put the nation on the brink of war, Manoj Sinha said, "If he has said this, I welcome it. But he must also say that for decades, Pakistan used to bring out a "strike calendar" for the Valley, and schools, colleges and markets used to remain closed for 132 days in a year. There were frequent incidents of stone pelting, and security personnel were being killed."

On remarks by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that there was no proof of the killers checking whether tourists were Hindus before killing them, the Lt. Governor replied, "I was there in the postmortem room with relatives of victims. The relatives were loudly saying (chilla-chilla kar keh rahe they) that the killers checked whether the tourists were Hindus."

On Akhilesh Yadav's question why the three terrorists were killed on the day the Home Minister was to reply to the debate in Parliament, Manoj Sinha replied, "Unko maaloom nahin hoga (he may not know). The operation began on April 22 itself, and the directive was that the killers must not be allowed to flee from Kashmir at any cost. God (Ishwar) helps those whose 'neeyat' (intention) is good, and they had to die on that very day."

On Rahul Gandhi alleging that PM Modi had "surrendered" when he allowed a ceasefire, Sinha replied, "Let him think so. This will continue for 10 more years (10 saal aisa aur chalega)."

Asked whether the ceasefire was called in a hurry, the Lt. Governor said, "Bhavavesh mein hum bahut aagey soch lete hain (We think too far because of emotions). It was left to the armed forces to choose the place, the timing, the mode and when to call a halt. The objective was quite clear. It was to eliminate the killers, their sponsors and their training camps. The army easily achieved this aim. When Pakistan retaliated, our army and air force destroyed their 11 air bases and showed that all the targets inside Pakistan were within their reach."

On Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's charge that the government was giving Hindu names like Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Lt. Governor Sinha said, "Probably he doesn't know that Dachigam hilly forest, where the terrorists were killed, is known as Mahadev ridge. The word 'sindoor' was used because our women were widowed by the killers, and their 'sindoor' was wiped away."

Manoj Sinha said temples which were demolished in Kashmir are now being rebuilt. "As part of our conservation plan, we are rebuilding not only temples but also gurdwaras, churches and even mosques in the valley."

On Mulayam Singh and Yogi

The Lt. Governor revealed how the late Mulayam Singh Yadav once accosted him inside Parliament and asked him to join the Samajwadi Party and continue to be an MP. "Mulayam Ji held my hand inside the Parliament lobby; he told me to join the Samajwadi Party and become an MP. I modestly told him, "Main MP rahoon ya paidal rahoon, aapki party mein nahin jaoonga (whether I remain an MP or a pedestrian, I will not join your party)."

Manoj Sinha praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance and said, "After the elimination of mafia gangsters in UP, there is no more fear and terror among the people. Rule of law has been restored."

Asked whether his name was floated for the post of UP chief minister in 2017, when Yogi Adityanath was made the CM, Manoj Sinha replied, "Naam chalaa yeh maine television par dekha (I saw on television that my name is under consideration). None of the party leaders told me that I would be given this responsibility. It is the party which decides whom to give the responsibility."

Asked whether he had prayed at Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi in anticipation of the CM's post, Manoj Sinha clarified, "It was a coincidence. I had attended the post-funeral rites of the mother of a local leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, in Ghazipur, and while returning from Varanasi, I had gone to Sankatmochan temple to pay obeisance."

Rajat Sharma: Aapko achha laga ki Yogi Ji CM baney? (Did you feel good when Yogiji was made CM?)

Manoj Sinha: Swabhavik roop se accha laga (naturally, I felt happy).