  4. Jharkhand: Two school students held after pistol found in classroom

Jharkhand: Two students of a convent school were held after a pistol was found in the classroom. The students brought the pistol to give it to another boy.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : India TV News Desk | Ramgarh
Published on: December 21, 2022 15:48 IST
Jharkhand: Two students of an English-medium convent school were held in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after one of them was found to be carrying a country-made pistol to the classroom, police said on Wednesday. The pistol was found by a teacher in the bag of a class 9 student of the CBSE-affiliated school in the Bhurkunda police station area on Tuesday, they said.

The school authorities then informed the police, who rushed to the school and seized the firearm, sub-divisional police officer of Patratu Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said. The suspicious behaviour of a student in the classroom had drawn the attention of the teacher, following which the pistol was found, he said.

The student told the police that he brought the pistol to the school to give it to a class 8 boy, he added. Both the students were held, police said, refusing to divulge further details. The matter is being investigated from all angles, they said. 

