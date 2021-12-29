Petrol prices slashed by Rs. 25 in THIS state, but...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol prices cut down by Rs. 25 in Jharkhand

Petrol prices will be slashed by Rs 25 in the state of Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday. However, this relief in soaring petrol prices can only be availed by those with two-wheelers in the state.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of 25 per liter ₹ on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from 26 January 2022:- Mr @HemantSorenJMM", CMO Jharkhand tweeted.

Reports say that the slash in petrol prices specifically comes for the poor or those below the poverty line. "Soaring petrol prices are affecting the middle class and the poor. Poor people can't drive their motorcycle because of the high prices of petrol in the state", the CM said.

Rs. 25 for every litre filled into a two wheeler will be transferred into the bank accounts of people. The facility can be availed for upto 10 litres of petrol. The provision will be applicable in Jharkhand from January 26.

