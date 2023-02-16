Jharkhand: Palamu remains tense day after clash between two communities; restrictions continue

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Violence in Palamu

Rajkumar Lakra, IG, Palamu, Jharkhand on Wednesday appealed to people to not believe in rumours and to have trust in the administration as the city remained tense after violence between two communities.

"Stone pelting and arson took place over installation of 'toran dwar' in front of Mosque. 2-3 houses were partially set on fire. 2 police vehicles damaged. 4 policemen got injured. Sec 144 of CrPC imposed and internet services suspended for next 24 hours," said the IG, Palamu Zone.

Police will conduct a fair investigation, he asserted.

Earlier, tension erupted in Palamu's Panki area following a dispute between two groups over making archway (toran dwar) on a spot for the upcoming Shivratri festival.

According to police, more than 100 jawans have been deployed to control the situation. Incidents of stone pelting have also been reported.

Many officials of several police stations including Tarhasi, Pipratand, Lesliganj have also reached Panki. According to police, Section 144 has been imposed in Panki area, and monitoring on social media has increased.

The internet services were suspended in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday following the clash.

A notice that the internet services were suspended for 24 hours from 4 pm on February 15 in view of the prevailing communal tension the town was issued, The Jharkhand government's department of home, prison and disaster management said.

