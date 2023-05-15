Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jharkhand: 19-year-old girl's hair chopped off, paraded in village on orders of Panchayat | KNOW WHY

Jharkhand: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up, her hair chopped off, and then paraded on the orders of village panchayat members in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. The police on Monday informed that the orders by the panchayat members were passed against the girl when she reportedly refused to get married.

The incident took place at a village around 185 from the capital of the state Ranchi on Sunday.

Four persons detained

“Four persons, including three panchayat members and the sister-in law of the woman, have been detained for interrogation,” Patan Police Station In-charge Gulshan Gaurav said.

The police further informed that the woman is undergoing treatment at Medininagar Medical College and Hospital. The villagers claimed that the wedding of the woman was fixed for April 20. However, when the groom reached her village on the fixed date, she refused to marry.

The girl went missing for 20 days

“Thereafter, she went missing for 20 days and returned on Sunday,” he said. On her arrival, a village panchayat was convened in the presence of her family members and relatives.

“The panchayat asked the woman about her whereabouts, but she kept quiet. Then, based on the panchayat members’ decision, her hair was chopped off and she was paraded in the village. She was also beaten up,” Gaurav said.

