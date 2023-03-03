Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jharkhand: ED seizes Rs 3 crore cash after raids in PMLA case against IAS officer | DETAILS

Jharkhand: The Enforcement Directorate seized over 3 crore cash during searches in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Friday. The ED searches were part of a money laundering investigation against IAS officer from the state Pooja Singhal and others.

They said wads of cash, largely in the denomination of Rs 500 and a few Rs 2,000 notes, were seized from the premises of a person identified as Mohammed E Ansari.

Money laundering investigation against Singhal

The agency recovered the cash while raids were being carried out in an ongoing money laundering investigation against Singhal. Pooja Singhal, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 on money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme.

In February, the Supreme Court granted the suspended officer interim bail for a period of two months so that she could look after her ailing daughter.

The ED is probing her role in connection with alleged irregularities in the mining sector of the state too as part of a second case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | CBI seizes cash of Rs 50 lakh, list of 1,500 aspirants during searches in Kolkata

ALSO READ | FCI corruption case: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab

Latest India News