Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jharkhand: Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Ranchi

Jharkhand: Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Ranchi

The incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place in the Mandar police station area where six of his friends were waiting, officer-in-charge Rana Singh said.

PTI PTI
Ranchi Published on: August 29, 2021 16:22 IST
jharkhand
Image Source : FILE

Jharkhand: Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Ranchi

A girl has been allegedly gang-raped by seven boys in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday. Four accused have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, an officer said.

The incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place in the Mandar police station area where six of his friends were waiting, officer-in-charge Rana Singh said.

On seeing the other boys, the girl attempted to flee but was overpowered and gang-raped, the officer said. The girl's acquaintance then dropped her back home, following which she informed her family members about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint the next day, he said.

All the accused persons are from the Mandar area and four of them have been arrested on Saturday and forwarded to a juvenile home after being booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the officer said. 

ALSO READ | Mysuru gang-rape case cracked, 5 arrested; Karnataka Home Minister says police have succeeded

ALSO READ |  Man held for rape, murder of 10-year-old in UP's Hathras

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News