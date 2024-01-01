Jharkhand: Six killed, two critically injured as 'uncontrolled' car hits road divider in Jamshedpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot of accident

Six people died while two others were injured as the car they were travelling in slammed into a road divider in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city on Monday morning (January 1), the police said. The accident occurred near the Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said. A total of eight people were travelling in the car which went uncontrolled, resulting in the fatal accident.

According to the police, two survivors are critically injured and have been shifted to the hospital.

“6 people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident. Five died on the spot while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured. Further investigation is underway," Jamshedpur Police said.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

