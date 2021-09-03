Follow us on Image Source : ANI Stomach upset: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal after passengers object to him roaming in undergarments in Train

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA Gopal Mandal was seen roaming in undergarments in the first-class compartment of Tejas Rajdhani Express. The passengers of the compartment objected against MLA's behaviour and reported the matter to Railway Police staff on the train which was travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Thursday. Gopal Mandal is MLA from Gopalpur in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

According to reports, a heated exchange took place between the MLA and a few passengers who were travelling in the same coach.

"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties and pacified the matter," Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, said.

Later, Mandal told news agency ANI that he had an upset stomach which compelled him to visit the lavatory repeatedly.

"I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," JDU MLA said.

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

Elaborating the series of events, the MLA said that an individual sitting in the adjoining compartment stopped him by holding his hand and questioned him for roaming "naked".

"That person asked me why I roaming naked. He held my hand. He disturbed me. Then I rushed to the toilet," he said.

The JDU MLA said, "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA."

He claimed that there was no woman present in the compartment at the time he walked past to go to the toilet.

"When the police came and questioned us about the argument, I showed them my clothes. I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologised to him," he said.

WATCH: MLA Gopal Mandal's clarification

