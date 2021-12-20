'Aapke bure din aane wale hain': Jaya Bachchan's angry outburst at BJP MPs in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

She warned opposition MPs saying, "Aapke bure din bahut jaldi aane wale hain".

Her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by ED today.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan angrily hit out at several BJP MPs in Parliament today after getting interrupted. As per reports, the SP MP got upset after a personal remark was made on her while the Parliament was in session. "Nasty remark! He made a personal remark on me. How dare he do it?", she said, addressing the Chair, presided over by Bhuwaneswar Kalitha.

She also questioned if action will be taken against the remark made towards her. Pointing towards the BJP MPs, she said, "If you are not even letting me talk, don't even sit inside… gala ghont dijiye humara (strangle us)".

Pointing to the opposition members, she said "Aapke bure din bahut jaldi aane wale hain (your bad days are going to come very soon)".

"What are you saying.. have courage and speak up to me", she said as she angrily pointed across towards the BJP MPs.

"I can't decide if I should remember the days when you were in opposition and used to shout slogans or talk about today when you are in the chair of the chairman", Bachchan had said addressing chairman Bhuwaneswar Kalitha.

This is when BJP MP Rakesh Sinha accused Bachchan of "questioning the Chair" while she was addressing the Parliament. This led to a verbal spat in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Panama papers leak case.

