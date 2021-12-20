'Onus on government to keep Parliament in order': Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the onus to keep the Parliament in order is on the government. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul said that the Opposition wants to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri case in the Parliament but the government is not allowing it. He also reiterated the demand of sacking Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni for his involvement in the case.

"It is the government's responsibility to keep the House in order, not the Opposition," he said.

Notably, the Opposition has been disrupting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the last many days. There has been a stalemate in the Upper House over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs and the functioning of the House has been affected due to the protests by the opposition members seeking revocation of their suspension.

The Opposition is demanding that the suspension of MPs be revoked as the action is undemocratic and against the rules, while the government wants them to apologise for their behaviour first, saying they were open to revoking their suspensions. Twelve MPs of various opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended on the first day of the winter session over their unruly behaviour on the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11.

Rahul added that he wanted to raise the Ladakh issue. "I want to reiterate and tell the people of Ladakh that they will get what belongs to them," the Congress leader said.

Earlier today, Rahul gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over providing unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas in Ladakh. In his notice moved through the LS secretary general, the former Congress chief demanded that the business of the House be adjourned for discussing this matter of urgent importance regarding grazing rights of the people in border areas.

"I, hereby, give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, named -- Statehood and Inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution of India. To constitute a committee with stakeholders, including members from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to consider their demands; and to take urgent actions to ensure unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas that were traditionally accessible," Rahul said in his notice.

