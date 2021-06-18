Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Miyazaki Mangoes: Madhya Pradesh family deploys security, dogs to guard Rs 2.75 lakh mango

Meet Sankalp Parihar and Rani, who hired four security personnel and six dogs to guard two Miyazaki mango trees that they have grown in their orchard in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. This couple has cultivated Japanese Miyazaki mangoes- the rare and the most expensive types of mangoes in the world.

The orchardist couple planted two mango saplings years ago, which was given by a man while traveling on a train to Chennai. They planted the two of the saplings in their orchard, hoping they would grow into ordinary mango trees. But the duo was surprised to find out that the mangoes that grew on the trees upon maturity were not yellow or green but ruby red.

After little research, the couple found that unusual ruby-colored mangoes are actually rare and expensive -- Japanese Miyazaki mangoes. Sankalp has named the mangoes Damini, after the name of his mother.

Miyazaki mangoes are among the most expensive in the world and sold at ₹2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year, according to the Japanese media reports. The rare fruit is also known as an egg of the sun and is originally grown in Japan’s Miyazaki city. The Miyazaki is a type of “irwin” mango which is different from the yellow “pelican mango” widely grown in Southeast Asia.

The couple has already started receiving orders for the mangoes and claims that they are currently sitting on several offers. They have been offered Rs 21,000 for a mango each by a businessman. However, the couple has decided not to sell the mangoes to anyone yet, and first will offer the first mango to Lord Mahakal.

