Japanese Encephalitis surges in Assam: 10 deaths and 44 cases reported at GMCH in 2025 Japanese Encephalitis surge in Assam: Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted by the bite of infected Culex mosquitoes. The virus primarily circulates between water birds and pigs, while humans serve as accidental or dead-end hosts.

Guwahati:

Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reported an alarming rise in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases in 2025. According to Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya, Principal and Chief Superintendent of GMCH, the hospital has documented 44 confirmed cases, with 10 fatalities recorded so far this year.

June sees sharp rise in infections

Dr Baishya noted that the month of June witnessed a significant spike in JE cases compared to the previous months. The increase has triggered concerns among health authorities, particularly due to the historically high JE burden in Assam.

District-wise breakdown of cases

The cases reported at GMCH came from multiple districts, highlighting the regional spread of the virus.

Kamrup district: 14 cases

Nalbari: 10 cases

Darrang: 7 cases

Kamrup (Metro): 3 cases

This spread indicates the need for heightened vector surveillance and public awareness across the state.

Historical JE mortality in Assam (2015–2024)

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state of Assam has lost over 840 lives to JE between 2015 and 2024.

Year-wise fatalities are as follows-

2015: 135 deaths

2016: 92 deaths

2017: 87 deaths

2018: 94 deaths

2019: 161 deaths

2020: 51 deaths

2021: 40 deaths

2022: 96 deaths

2023: 34 deaths

2024: 53 deaths

Isolated case reported in Delhi

In November 2024, an isolated case of JE was reported in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, involving a 72-year-old man with diabetes and pre-existing heart conditions. He tested positive via IgM ELISA on November 6 and was discharged on November 15 after treatment. Health officials confirmed that there was no local outbreak, and most JE cases in Delhi are typically imported from nearby states.

About the virus and transmission

Japanese Encephalitis is a vector-borne viral disease transmitted through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes. The virus cycles primarily between waterfowl and pigs, with humans as incidental hosts. Though it can lead to severe febrile and neurological illness, JE is not transmissible between humans.

Public health response and advisory

In line with national guidelines, preventive measures and public health advisories have been activated. Officials continue to urge the public to remain vigilant but avoid panic, emphasising mosquito control and vaccination in high-risk areas.