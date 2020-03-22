Be prepared for Janata curfew in future also, Yogi Adityanath alerts citizens

Be prepared for Janata curfew in future also, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

As India observes Janata Curfew in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alerted citizens to remain prepared for such types of Janata curfews in future as India ramp up its fight against COVID-19. UP chief minister said Janata Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. He also said that the state government has taken all essential measures to fight the noval disease.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 1,000 each as financial assistance for daily wage labourers, construction workers whose livelihood has been impacted due to coronavirus lockdown as people restrict themselves to venture out affecting those who survive on daily incomes. The payment will be sent directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries. He also announced immediate payment to MNREGA workers.

Adityanath announced to provide one month's free ration in April to the construction workers and daily labourers registered under Antyodaya Yojana, MNREGA and the Labour Department. The Chief Minister said, "The decision will have an impact on those earning their livelihood day by day. For this, our government had constituted a committee under the leadership of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. Based on its report, the state government has approved the allowance for daily wage labourers."

"Within the state, 20.37 lakh labourers are registered with the Labour Department. Rs 1,000 will be sent to their accounts through direct transfer as maintenance. Also, if someone doesn't have an account, the Labour Department will get it opened and then credit Rs 1,000 to the beneficiary's account".

The Chief Minister further said: "The number of hawkers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and weekly market vendors is around 15 lakh. The government will give Rs 1,000 per month to them also.

"The authorities will prepare a database of such people in the next 15 days and thereafter, they will receive the benefit of this scheme. The government has estimated an expenditure of Rs 150 crore for this work."

According to the Chief Minister, daily wage labourers who do not have ration cards will get them made on priority basis. Orders have also been issued to immediate distribution of food grains to labourers and vendors in both rural and urban areas.

Directing to pay immediate wages to MNREGA labourers, Adityanath said: "All the registered 1.65 crore MNREGA workers will be provided one month's ration in April free of cost."

ALSO READ | Join ‘Janata Curfew’ to make fight against coronavirus a success: PM Modi urges people

ALSO READ | Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata: India observes Janata Curfew | Photos