Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2026: Poll body orders probe as 68 Mahayuti candidates win unopposed Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2026: Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nomination. Once the withdrawal process ended, it was found that 68 Mahayuti candidates have been elected unopposed.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday ordered a probe after 68 candidates of the Mahayuti were elected unopposed in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations in the state. In its order, the poll body said it will examine whether the candidates withdrew their nominations due to pressure. Following its probe, the SEC will announce the names of candidates elected unopposed.

Polling for the municipal corporation elections will take place in Maharashtra on January 15 and the counting of votes will be held on January 16.

Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nomination. Once the withdrawal process ended, it was found that 68 Mahayuti candidates have won unopposed. The biggest gainer was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose 44 candidates were elected unopposed. Twenty-two candidates of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and two candidates of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were also elected unopposed.

BJP leaders attributed the victory to the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also lauded the strategy of party's Maharashtra unit chief Ravindra Chavan.

Opposition claims threats by BJP forced candidates to withdraw nomination

The poll body's action comes after the opposition alleged that threats by the BJP forced candidates to withdraw nominations. In an X post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called it 'mobocracy' and claimed this could lead to Bangladesh-like protest in India.

"A friend of mine, who is in this election process, said this (accepting the form beyond 3 pm) would not be appropriate. He was told by the guardian minister, in a tone that sounded both a request and as a threat, that he should listen to what the local MLA says," he said.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with the UBT, also made a similar allegation and said this shows that democracy has ended in the country.

"Why do you hold polls if you want to win them before voting. Both the ruling parties should distribute it amongst themselves. Democracy has ended in India and the state. They chose weak candidates of the opposition and got their work done," MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said.

ALSO READ - Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2026: Mahayuti wins 64 seats unopposed ahead of polling on January 15