Jammu, Srinagar to soon get metro services: All you need to know

Jammu and Srinagar will soon get metro services. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to steer Light Metro Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, MD/CEO of Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Ankita Kar besides representatives from MAHA-Metro and other senior officers.

The Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometer length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana. The Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometer length, including 12.5-kilometer length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad, with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor). Lt Governor Manoj Sinha stressed upon speedy implementation and directed that the project once approved should be completed within two years from the date of commencement. The Lt Governor observed that the elevated Metro Rail System will not only facilitate the people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life. He said that the Metro Project for the two cities will be cost-effective and a leap towards sustainable public transport.

