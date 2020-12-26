Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE J&K: 2 army jawans killed, another injured after barrack wall collapses in Kathua

Two army jawans were killed, while one received serious injuries after the wall of a barrack collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Friday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Machhedi, under police station Billawar, 150 km from Kathua.

The Army personnel were working in a barrack when suddenly the wall collapsed which resulted in serious injury to 3 soldiers. They were shifted to SDH Billawar where doctors declared two brought dead.

Subedar SN Singh, 45, resident of Sonipat, Haryana and Naik Pervez Kumar, 39, resident of Samba were killed.

Sepoy Mangal Singh, 46, resident of Panipat Haryana was injured and shifted to MH Pathankot.

