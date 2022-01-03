J&K: Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu's Arnia sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pak intruder shot down in Jammu's Arnia sector

Highlights The BSF personnel had observed suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector

A search operation in the area is underway

A total of 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, were killed in 2021

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, in Jammu and Kashmir, sources with the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

Commenting on the development, the BSF said its personnel on patrolling duty observed suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector.

"Alert troops of BSF Jammu fires upon suspicious movement of Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu area opposite Border Pillar No 978," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323nkm India-Pakistan border.

The force said the firing was done on the intervening night of January 2-3 and that the search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said a total of 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, were killed in 100 successful operations in the Union Territory in 2021.

He also said that 134 youngsters joined terror ranks in the Union territory this year, with 72 of them been neutralised and 22 arrested.

“Infiltration down this year, only 34 terrorists have managed to infiltrate. Besides nine terrorists of JeM involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

