Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Vaishno Devi landslide updates: 32 dead in mishap, rail services to Jammu halted due to waterlogging

  Live Vaishno Devi landslide updates: 32 dead in mishap, rail services to Jammu halted due to waterlogging

J-K landslides, floods LIVE updates: Over 3,500 people have been evacuated to safety after continuous heavy rains triggered flash floods and severe waterlogging across Jammu. Teams from district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers are carrying out relief ops.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has risen to 32
The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has risen to 32 Image Source : Reporter
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir remains battered by monsoon fury with landslides, floods and damage to infrastructure reported in different parts of the Union territory. The worst affected is the Adhkuwari point on the Vaishno Devi yatra route in the Reasi district, where a landslide occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 32 people, prompting the authorities to suspend the pilgrimage amid ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In the Jammu division, schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed, and the general public is advised to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety. The administration has also restricted movement at night, citing safety issues due to the inclement weather.

 

Flood threat looms large in Jammu with the level of the River Tawi receding, but the River Chenab continues to flow close to the danger mark. NDRF, SDRF and military personnel remain on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest update on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Live updates :Jammu and Kashmir landslide, floods updates: Death count in Vaishno Devi mishap rises to 32, relief ops on

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:01 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Swaraj Express train stranded to track for 24 hours in Jammu due to landslide

    A passenger train has been stranded on the track between Jammu and Katra for the past 24 hours after boulders fell onto the railway line ahead, forcing it to stop. The train came to a halt yesterday at around 12 noon.

    Rescue operations have been delayed as the road near the track is also damaged, making it difficult for teams to access the site. Authorities are working to clear the debris and restore connectivity.

  • 12:48 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rail connectivity to Jammu suspended due to heavy rains, waterlogging

    Rail connectivity to Jammu has been completely suspended as heavy rains and landslides continue to disrupt the region. Since this morning, no trains have been able to reach Jammu, with services currently operating only up to Pathankot.

    Officials from Northern Railways have confirmed that multiple sections of the track are blocked due to debris and waterlogging. Restoration work is underway, but authorities have not provided a timeline for resumption of full services. Passengers are advised to check updated train schedules before travel, as several trains have been cancelled or diverted.

  • 12:33 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains blocked to landslide | VIDEO

    Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, blocking the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway with stone and debris. Traffic movement on the route remains disrupted as authorities work to clear the obstruction.

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Doda administration assures to restore power supply by tomorrow

    Doda Additional Deputy Commissioner Anil Kumar Thakur said the administration received updates until 3 am, after which network issues disrupted communication. He stated that the police are currently managing the control room, and monitoring will continue throughout the night.

    Thakur urged residents to stay indoors and assured that efforts are underway to restore power supply by tomorrow morning. He added that many roads have been damaged, several distress calls were received during the day, and numerous homes have been lost. “We are trying to reach every house and provide assistance to those affected,” he said.

  • 12:27 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi reacts to Vaishno Devi landslide

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide, calling the incident "saddening".

    "The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," he wrote in a post on X.
     
     
     
     
  • 12:24 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu and Kashmir weather Live updates: Madhopur bridge washed away

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported that the historic Madhopur bridge has been damaged due to heavy rains in Jammu. The bridge holds historical significance as it was the site where Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested on May 11, 1953.

    Traffic movement on the bridge has been suspended since 3 am today, the minister added.

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu floods: Union minister Jitendra Singh shares update on situation

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared an update on the situation in Jammu Division, citing information from Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, who is in constant contact and currently chairing a meeting with officials from various departments:

    1. Rain continues across the Jammu division, except in Poonch and Rajouri districts, though the intensity has reduced.

    2. The water level in the Tawi river has receded, but the Chenab river remains close to the danger mark.

    3. The immediate priority is restoring electricity, water supply, and mobile connectivity, with authorities working through the night to achieve this.

    4. SDRF, NDRF, paramilitary forces, the Army, and the Air Force are closely coordinating with the civil administration for relief and response efforts.

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vaishno Devi landslide: Death count rises to 32

    The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route on the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain, the officials said.

    The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm on Tuesday, catching people unawares.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Jammu And Kashmir Landslide In Jammu Vaishno Devi Yatra Jammu Floods Weather Update
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\