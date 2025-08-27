Live Vaishno Devi landslide updates: 32 dead in mishap, rail services to Jammu halted due to waterlogging J-K landslides, floods LIVE updates: Over 3,500 people have been evacuated to safety after continuous heavy rains triggered flash floods and severe waterlogging across Jammu. Teams from district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers are carrying out relief ops.

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir remains battered by monsoon fury with landslides, floods and damage to infrastructure reported in different parts of the Union territory. The worst affected is the Adhkuwari point on the Vaishno Devi yatra route in the Reasi district, where a landslide occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 32 people, prompting the authorities to suspend the pilgrimage amid ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In the Jammu division, schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed, and the general public is advised to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety. The administration has also restricted movement at night, citing safety issues due to the inclement weather.

Flood threat looms large in Jammu with the level of the River Tawi receding, but the River Chenab continues to flow close to the danger mark. NDRF, SDRF and military personnel remain on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

