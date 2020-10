Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Srinagar

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar early on Monday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Rambagh area of Srinagar.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police are on the spot.

More details awaited...

