NIA carries out fresh raids at residence of Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh

Fresh raids on disgraced DSP's residence in Kashmir

Fresh raids were carried out at the residence of disgraced Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh on Wednesday. Singh was caught while transporting two militants Naveed Baby, Rafi Ahmed and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in his vehicle to Jammu on January 11. The raids were carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to police sources, the two militants and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of the Kashmir police in Srinagar and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign envoys who visited Kashmir last week.

After initial investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to the NIA on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

The NIA after being briefed by the police launched their own investigation into the case last week.

Top officials of the NIA were returning to Delhi on Wednesday, while a few would stay back in the valley to further question Davinder Singh.

Singh has been dismissed from the service and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited the commendation medal and certificate awarded to him.

