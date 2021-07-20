J&K DGP directs officers to remain extra alert; says 'terror outfits using drones for activities'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K DGP directs officers to remain extra alert

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday directed officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to use drones for terrorist activities. The DGP said all the suspicious elements should be kept under check to foil their attempts. Singh directed the officers to keep special focus on measures to check narcotic trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

He chaired a high-level joint security meeting at the police headquarters in Jammu to review the security scenario on Monday, officials said. He directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

Singh stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J-K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts.

Singh stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland, to check any infiltration attempt.

"Terror outfits are continuously attempting to use drones for terrorist activities," he said.

While reviewing the security situation on the highway grid, the DGP directed the officers to intensify the checking on the highway and plug the gaps with strict security measures, the officials said.

The DGP also directed the officers for the implementation of Covid SoPs in letter and spirit in view of the upcoming Eid festival.

(With PTI inputs)

