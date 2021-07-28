Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
  J&K: 30 missing after cloudburst hits Kishtwar district; rescue teams rushed

J&K: 30 missing after cloudburst hits Kishtwar district; rescue teams rushed

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2021 8:32 IST
30 missing after cloudburst hits Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

Over 30 people are reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, they said.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

(With PTI inputs)

