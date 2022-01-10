J&K: Army troops, BSF help in medical evacuation of 1 BSF soldier, 3 patients from snow-bound Tangdhar sector

Follow us on Image Source : BSF BSF airlifts 3 patients from snow-bound Tangdhar, J&K

The personnel of Chinar corps of Indian army along with BSF troops evacuated one soldier of BSF & 3 critically ill civilians from Tangdhar to Srinagar. The troops airlifted the patients for medical attention. They have been identified as Nasreen Fatima, 50, Sobiya Begun, 30, and Rizwan Ahmad, 10.

"On request of district administration Kupwara, BSF evacuated (Airlifted) three civilian patients from the snow-bound Tangdhar sector to district headquarters for medical attention amid the closure of the only road, which passes through Sadhna Top," BSF said.

Tangdhar (Karnah) sector remains cut off for days altogether during winters due to snowfall and mud slides that block the road. "We always there to serve the people of Kashmir and ensuring their well being is our first and foremost priority," Raja Babu Singh, IG, BSF Kashmir said.

Earlier, the Indian Army on Saturday evacuated a pregnant woman from heavy snowfall from the Ghaggar Hill village of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LOC).

