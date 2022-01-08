Indian Army medical team evacuates pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Army medical team evacuates pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall

The rescue was made in the Ghaggar Hill village of Jammu and Kashmir near the LOC.

The Indian Army on Saturday evacuated a pregnant woman from heavy snowfall from the Ghaggar Hill village of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LOC).

Intermittent snowfall has been lashing several parts of Kashmir. The officials said while light to moderate snowfall was recorded in the plains of Kashmir, moderate to heavy fall, with very heavy at isolated places, was recorded in the higher reaches of the valley. Some parts also experienced rains.

Earlier today, at least 10 flights were cancelled and several delayed on Saturday as air traffic between Kashmir and the rest of the country was affected due to low visibility and inclement weather with the overnight snowfall continuing at most places in the valley.

Broadband and fibre internet lines were also snapped at many places in Srinagar. On Friday, an avalanche alert was issued as heavy snowfall was predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of Kashmir.

