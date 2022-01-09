Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
  WATCH: People on internet hail Indian army troops' 'Khukuri Dance' in snow-capped Kashmir

WATCH: People on internet hail Indian army troops' 'Khukuri Dance' in snow-capped Kashmir

The video has rcaked up lakhs of views and is being widely shared on social media.

Paras Bisht
Kupwara Updated on: January 09, 2022 10:34 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

WATCH: Indian army troops perform 'Khukuri Dance' 

The Indian Army troops performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. 

Since being shared online, the video has racked up lakhs of views on social media and is being widely shared. People on the internet heaped praises on brave soldiers for performing 'Khukuri Dance' amid bone-chilling winters and snow-clad peaks.

