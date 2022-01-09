WATCH: People on internet hail Indian army troops' 'Khukuri Dance' in snow-capped Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) WATCH: Indian army troops perform 'Khukuri Dance'

The Indian Army troops performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Since being shared online, the video has racked up lakhs of views on social media and is being widely shared. People on the internet heaped praises on brave soldiers for performing 'Khukuri Dance' amid bone-chilling winters and snow-clad peaks.

