J-K: Sale, purchase and possession of sharp-edged weapons banned in Srinagar

The Srinagar administration on Friday banned the sale and purchase of sharp-edged weapons as well as their possession in public places, following several stabbing incidents in many areas of the district. The ban includes any object or instrument that possesses a blade, edge, or point capable of causing injury, to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors.

The decision to ben was taken apparently by Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asa as a result of several recent incidents of stabbings. Recently, a series of stabbing incidents were reported from Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, and Rambagh among other places, as reported by the Senior Superintendent of Police.

'Sharp-edged weapons banned with immediate effect'

As per the DM, the safety and security of the public is of paramount importance and incidents involving the use of sharp-edged weapons in public places pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of the citizens.

“It has become imperative to check the practice of carrying sharp-edged weapons by people in the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district so as to prevent the occurrence of such incidents. I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 144 Cr.PC do hereby impose a ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places, in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar with immediate effect," Asad said in an order on June 21.

Accordingly, the possession of sharp-edged weapons "whose blade is more than nine inches long or whose blade is more than two inches wide" for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognizable offence under Arms Act 1959, the order said.

Ban will be imposed in public places

The ban, which comes into effect immediately, will be applicable to business establishments engaged in the sale or purchase of such weapons. The ban will be imposed in areas closer to streets, parks, recreational areas, public transport facilities, markets, schools, religious places, government buildings and any other location accessible to the general public.

Who will be exempted

The order further said the ban will be applicable to everyone except law enforcement agencies, and individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g. butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs, etc). “The ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, Individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs etc).”

'Submit sharp-edged weapons within next 72 hours'

The order also said any individual possessing a sharp-edged weapon, will surrender it at the nearest police station within the next 72 hours. “Any individual possessing a sharp-edged weapon(s) shall surrender the same in the nearest police station within the next 72 hours after which such weapons shall be seized by District Police Srinagar and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law,” the order added.

(With agencies input)

