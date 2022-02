Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Three intruders killed at international border in Samba

Highlights Three Pakistani intruders killed at international border in Samba

The BSF also recovered 36 kgs of drugs from them

A total of three intruders were killed at the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

The BSF also recovered 36 kgs of drugs from them. Search is underway.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | ​Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar's Zakura

Latest India News